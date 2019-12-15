North Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 2

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Dec. 2, 4:56 p.m., 11000-block Bond Blvd.: Complainant reported the theft of Christmas decorations off her lawn sometime overnight. Total value of items was approximately $80.

• Dec. 2, 3:04 p.m., 7900-block 109A St.: Complainant reported that her husband had replied to a fraudulent email posing as an Apple support company. The email asked for its recipients to provide current address and credit card information in order to receive continued tech support for their Apple products. Not realizing that the email was fraudulent, the information was provided. She had him cancel the credit card and incurred no financial loss. She was instructed by police to contact Equifax with regards to identity theft concerns and fraud prevention techniques were discussed at length.

• Dec. 2, 10:34 a.m., 6300-block Sunwood Dr.: A mischief report was made to Delta police. Complainant’s vehicle had all four tires slashed overnight while parked in his driveway. Police attended and observed large, thin cut marks to all tires. Estimated damage was $2,000.

• Dec. 2, 8:49 a.m., 7600-block 116A St.: Complainant called police to report someone had rifled through his Toyota Highlander sometime overnight. Nothing was taken and police examination was not required, as the vehicle had been cleaned up and driven to work.

• Dec. 2, 2:59 a.m., 10000-block River Way: Delta police were dispatched to an unwanted person. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a person who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with keys in the ignition and the vehicle running. Upon questioning, the officer smelled the odour of liquor and read him the approved screening device demand. The man provided a sample which read “fail.” He refused the right to the second sample and was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was towed. He left the scene in a taxi.

• Dec. 3, 2:29 a.m., 700-block Chester Rd.: Security guard reported a break-and-enter at a business. 144 cases of soft drinks were stolen, worth approximately $3,000.

• Dec. 4, 4:27 p.m., 11800-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported her vehicle had been broken into sometime overnight. Her vehicle was parked in the underground parking of her residence and she noticed her rear driver side window had been smashed. Nothing was stolen from inside her vehicle and it was not rummaged through. Approximate damage was $500.

• Dec. 4, 2:12 p.m., 8300-block 109B St.: Complainant reported a theft from her vehicle while parked in her driveway overnight. No damage was done and vehicle was possibly unlocked. Stolen items were two older unknown brand phones worth $600 and an essential oil diffuser worth $100.

• Dec. 4, 1:05 p.m., 10600-block Westside Dr.: A late report of theft from vehicle was received by Delta police. Her vehicle was rummaged through overnight while parked on the street in front of her residence, but no damage was done as she likely left the vehicle unlocked. Stolen from the vehicle were two pairs of Oakley sunglasses, Airpod earphones and a gold bracelet. Estimated total value of the items is $2,500.

• Dec. 4, 12:46 p.m., 10500-block Nordel Way: A vehicle had stalled on Nordel Way due to fuel starvation. On its way after a liquid meal of gas.

• Dec. 5, 11:10 p.m., 88th Avenue and 118A Street: A Delta police officer observed a vehicle fail to stop for three separate marked stop signs. A traffic stop was conducted and, while speaking with the driver, the officer noticed a strong odour of liquor emanating from his breath. He provided two breath samples resulting in “fail” readings. He was served 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment. The vehicle was towed.

• Dec. 5, 6:27 p.m., 6300-block 120th St.: Complainant called police to report his black and orange CCM mountain bike had been stolen. He had left it locked to a bike rack and last saw it on Dec. 2. When he returned on Dec. 4 to retrieve it, he discovered it was gone. Police advised he utilize 529 Garage, which is an online bike registry, if he was to purchase another bike.

• Dec. 6, 1:06 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: A loss prevention officer reported two males had just fled the store and had stolen $104 in rib eye steak. The items were recovered as the males discarded the items upon their flight from the store.

• Dec. 7, 10:13 p.m., 11300-block 84th Ave.: A traffic stop was conducted as a vehicle plate was noticed to be unusual and hard to read. The driver, who had her young son sitting in the rear passenger seat, admitted to consuming alcohol. An approved screening device demand was read. The first test resulted in a “warn” and the second test was a “fail.” A vehicle impoundment and immediate roadside prohibition were served and the vehicle was towed. Both left the scene in a taxi.

