North Delta crime beat, week of Dec. 15

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Dec. 15, 12:42 p.m., 11900-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported a noisy party at a neighbour’s residence with people “drunk on Crown Royal” and wandering the halls. Police attended and observed group of men leaving the building. Upon exiting the elevator on 37th floor, loud music could be heard. Police spoke with the property representative and advised him of the noise complaint. The property representative agreed to turn the noise level down.

• Dec. 15, 10:34 a.m., 11700-block Pinewood Dr.: Complainant reported seeing graffiti on the west wall of Pinewood Elementary, which faces Watershed Park. The graffiti was drawn out by using a red spay paint canister. Total damage was $250.

• Dec. 15, 10:38 a.m., 11500-block 80th Ave.: Complainant report the theft of three bicycles from his residence. The complainant believed that the bikes were stolen sometime overnight. The description of the bikes are as follows: First bike — green men’s 10-speed mountain bike with cantilever brakes, no fender and a green/black cable lock. Second bike — blue youth medium size nine-speed mountain bike with cantilever brakes. Third bike — white women’s nine-speed hybrid bike with cantilever brakes, an XL seat and black handlebars. All bikes were unsecured inside a chain link fence, rested beside the shed and visible to the road. Estimated total value of the bikes is $1,000.

• Dec. 15, 2:52 p.m., 11900-block 88th Ave.: Store manager contacted police to report an unknown male had stolen various articles of clothing from the business. Police attended and spoke with the manager, who advised the suspect had gone into the change room, put on a red sweater and a pair of shoes, placed various clothing items into his backpack, and left without offering payment. Approximate value of the goods is $25. The manager confronted the male at the door stating he must pay for the items he had taken. The male, shouting various profanities, ran away as the manager advised he is no longer permitted in the store.

• Dec. 16, 7:39 a.m., 7500-block Minster Dr.: Complainant called police to report that her vehicle had some items stolen from it. Theft is believed to have occurred sometime overnight. Items stolen included a Christmas ornament, two broken Bluetooth devices and costume jewelry. The vehicle was parked at the complainant’s residence. Complainant was unsure if she had locked her vehicle as there was no damage to it. Value of the stolen items is $50.

• Dec. 16, 2:12 p.m., 8000-block 112th St.: Complainant reported her UPS package, containing two personalized calendars valued at $34, was stolen from her front porch. Police spoke with the complainants who was advised to call UPS regarding the theft.

• Dec. 18, 2:53 p.m., 7100-block 120th St.: A security guard called police to report a found female at Scottsdale Mall. Police attended and spoke with the female, who advised she had become separated from her friend. The female couldn’t remember her friend’s phone number or the phone number of family members. Police were able to locate contact information for the female’s friend and reunited the pair.

• Dec. 20, 1:42 p.m., 7200-block Fairfield Pl.: Complainant reported an Amazon package missing from his residence. The complainant advised his other packages had arrived, however one was missing. It is unknown if the package was stolen or missing en route. The package contained three items worth a total value of $390: one pair of black Sony ear buds, one black Calvin Klein bomber jacket and a black rain jacket (brand unknown). No video surveillance or witnesses. Complainant provided with the file number for insurance purposes.

