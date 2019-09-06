North Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 25

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Aug. 25, 2:17 p.m., 11200-block 83rd Ave.: Complainant reported her black Nishiki bicycle was stolen from her open carport overnight.

• Aug. 25, 4:34 p.m., 8000-block 120th St.: An employee reported his satchel bag containing tax documents was stolen from his business. Approximate value of the bag is $25. Police advised him to contact the Canada Revenue Agency regarding the stolen documents.

• Aug. 25, 5:18 p.m., 11100-block Downs Rd.: Delta police received a report of a backyard fence that had been kicked down overnight. Complainant did not hear or see anyone. Damage was approximately $300 and nothing was missing from the backyard or the property.

• Aug. 25, 5:37 p.m., 11400-block 75B Ave.: Complainant contacted DPD to report that sometime overnight, unknown person(s) had entered his unlocked vehicle that was parked in his driveway. A gray sweater, five CDs and an ICBC coffee mug were taken, with an approximate total value of $50.

• Aug. 25, 7:57 p.m., 11100-block Downs Rd.: Complainant reported the gate to his backyard had been kicked down overnight and six unopened bottles of liquor were taken. He had a party the night prior and all guests left around 1:30 a.m. The liquor was stolen from the back deck. Approximate total value of the damaged gate and the liquor is $600.

• Aug. 25, 10:16 p.m., 9000-block 120th St.: Report received of a storage locker broken into in the underground parking lot. Police attended and the complainant provided access through two secured bay doors and a secured access door into the storage room. A $600 black/yellow Bostitch nail gun and $50 orange power cord were stolen. Locker was last accessed three weeks ago so it’s unknown when the theft occurred.

• Aug. 26, 7:48 a.m., 8000-block Highway 17: A Delta officer was conducting laser speed enforcement and observed a Honda Civic travelling at high speed, estimated at 130 km/h. Laser confirmed speed at 133 km/h. Driver was charged with excessive speed and served an electronic violation ticket and notice of a seven-day vehicle impound. Vehicle was towed and the driver was picked up from the scene by a friend.

• Aug. 26, 10:58 p.m., 7800-block 118t St.: Complainant called to report a vehicle had a window smashed and a suspicious male was seen leaving the vehicle. Police located the vehicle and the rear passenger side window was shattered. The responding officer confirmed that nothing was taken.

• Aug. 27, 9:31 a.m., 11100-block 72nd Ave.: Delta police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a visitor parking sometime overnight. A wallet and work boots were inside the vehicle. Vehicle’s value is approximately $30,000.

• Aug. 27, 3:41 p.m., 7100-block 120th St.: A loss prevention officer called to report he had a female in custody for theft of eye drops. She had a shopping bag full of the drops, totalling $549. She was released with a court date and a no-go to the establishment.

• Aug. 28, 6:25 p.m., 7000-block 120th St.: Two shoplifters were reported in custody as they had concealed various cosmetics (approximate value $70) and attempted to leave the store without payment. They were stopped outside the store, placed into custody and all product was recovered. Delta police attended and spoke with the girls. Both had no previous shoplifting history and were remorseful. They were released to the custody of their parents.

• Aug. 28, 7:37 a.m., 11900-block 88th Ave.: A Delta police officer attended an overnight mischief to a garbage bin. A very small padlock securing the bin was forced open by unknown suspect(s). Nothing of value was taken as the garbage bin contained what it should: garbage.

• Aug. 29, 11:45 a.m., 10900-block 63rd Ave.: Complainant reported two tourists had rented a room in her residence and left without payment. Initial contact was made via Airbnb, however the booking was made in private. The suspect also stole a wooden alarm clock and two towels, with an approximate total value of $200.

• Aug. 29, 7:03 p.m., 9400-block 113B St.: Complainant reported that two vehicles were broken into in her driveway. One vehicle was unlocked and her wallet, business deposit book, driver’s licence and keys were stolen. Nothing was stolen from the second vehicle but the windows appeared to have been forced down. Police advised complainant to report possible identity fraud to Equifax.

• Aug. 29, 7:11 p.m., 900-block Alex Fraser Bridge: Delta police received a report of a vehicle swerving between lanes on the Alex Fraser Bridge and speeding in excess of 140 km/h. Driver was advised that he was seen swerving all over the road and the driver admitted he “made a mistake.” A strong odour of liquor emanated from the mouth area of the driver. An approved screening device demand was read, and two tests resulted in fails. Immediate roadside prohibition and vehicle impoundment were issued and vehicle was towed.

• Aug. 30, 6:00 p.m., 11400-block 94A Ave.: Complainant reported that an unknown person threw a brick at the front bumper of his vehicle causing a dent and scrape, approximately $500 in damage.

• Aug. 31, 1:08 p.m., 10700-block Dunlop Rd.: Delta police received a complaint of a driver reaching speeds nearing 100 km/h in a residential area. Vehicle was located parked and the driver will be spoken to.

