North Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 24

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Aug. 24, 3:05 p.m., location withheld: Police were contacted by someone with concerns over a new online job, which the complainant had secured via a popular job seeking website. The “employee” was provided with a company email and included on a secure office chat group. She was told she would receive e-transfers into her personal account, which she was to accept and move into a Bitcoin account. While she was able to transfer some of the cash, Bitcoin contacted her directly to advise she was sending money to a flagged account. Fortunately the “employee” was not defrauded of any funds. The company’s online presence has since vanished.

• Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: A loss prevention officer contacted police to report a suspected shoplifter who’d stolen bed sheets. The loss prevention officer confronted the shoplifter and recovered the items, but the shoplifter fled the scene prior to police arrival.

• Aug. 24, 4:50 p.m., Sunshine Hills area: Complainant contacted police to report a fraudulent transaction. He received a phone call advising the service agreement for his computer was up for renewal. The complainant stated he wasn’t interested, but was advised that in order to cancel he needed to verify the last four digits of his credit card and his previous address, which he did. While on hold with the scammer the complainant received a call from his bank’s fraud department, alerting him to two suspicious transactions that had just gone through. The complainant immediately cancelled his credit card and will not suffer any financial loss. The bank is investigating.

• Aug. 25, 9:23 a.m., Burnsview Secondary School neighbourhood: Complainant reported a break-and-enter to his garden shed, believed to have occurred overnight. The shed padlock was broken and approximately $7,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen.

• Aug. 26, 10:18 a.m., Highway 91: Police were travelling on Highway 91 when the officer observed a vehicle approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed. Radar confirmed speed to be 147 km/h. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued an excessive speed ticket, impounding the vehicle for seven days.

• Aug. 26, 8:10 p.m., 6400-block 120th Ave.: Police were contacted by someone who was concerned about a possible impaired driver in this area. Police attended and found a vehicle parked but running in the parking lot, with a driver who appeared to be asleep. Police issued an approved screening device demand, which resulted in two “fails.” The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

• Aug. 27, midnight, 11900-block McKee Dr.: Complainant reported a loud party in the area. Police located the residence and spoke to the resident, who advised they were having a band practice in the backyard so they could socially distance. The band had already packed up prior to police arrival and the parties were leaving. No further action required.

• Aug. 29, 10500-block 64th Ave.: Registered owner of a vehicle reported that it had been stolen from a storage garage sometime in the preceding three days.

• Aug. 29, 11:29 p.m., 7800-block 116A St.: Complainant reported a large house party playing loud music. Police attended and confirmed a party of approximately 20 people playing loud music, singing and yelling. Police spoke with the host, who turned off the music and agreed to take the party inside the house and keep the noise down out of respect to his neighbours.

• Aug. 30, 7:02 p.m., 8500-block Highway 17: Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash. Police attended and were initially informed the driver had left the scene. However, eventually the driver of the vehicle then admitted to driving, saying he lost control while coming around the bend, damaging the vehicle. The driver had a Class 7 learner’s licence. Police issued the driver a ticket for driving contrary to restrictions (failing to display his “L”) and a further ticket for driving contrary to restrictions (without a supervisor). Fortunately, neither the driver nor his passenger were injured.

• Aug. 30, 2:30 a.m., 112th Street: Police observed a vehicle driving erratically, making a wide right turn, veering between the left and right hand sides of the lane, and starting to cross the centre line. Police pulled the vehicle over and noted signs of impairment. The driver blew twice, failing both times. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was served a 90-day prohibition. Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle — the driver’s mother — who came to collect the driver.

