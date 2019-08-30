North Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 18

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Aug. 18, 7:07 p.m., 11000-block River Rd.: A report was received of a break-and-enter to a boat and a shed on the complainant’s property. Nothing of note was taken from his shed at the side of his house. Unknown person(s) stole a kayak and two portable stove tops out of his yacht. Total value of items was approximately $2,000.

• Aug. 19, 7:07 a.m., 7300-block Bates Rd.: Complainant reported that sometime overnight, his vehicle was stolen from the street in front of his residence. Nothing of value inside and full tank of gas. Approx value of vehicle is $8,000. Vehicle has since been recovered.

• Aug. 19, 8:51 a.m., 10300-block Nordel Crt.: Delta police received a report of an insecure trailer in an unfenced portion of a compound. Numerous clothing items had been removed from the trailer and were strewn about around the rear of the trailer and through a walking trail. Staff were not able to advise if any of the items were actually stolen as the items were donations being stored.

• Aug. 19, 5:55 p.m., Nordel Way/Weigh Scale: Complainant called to report his vehicle was rear ended and after information was exchanged the other driver left the scene of the accident. However, complainant was concerned as he could smell a strong odour of liquor on the driver’s breath. Police attended the other driver’s residence and he stated his last drink was “about six hours ago.” He was given nine chances to provide a breath sample before being charged with refusal and issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

• Aug. 19, 11:32 p.m., 11400-block Commonwealth Cres.: Complainant called to report her home was broken into and jewellery had been stolen.

• Aug. 20, 10:02 a.m., 11700-block 88th Ave.: While conducting enforcement focusing on impaired driving, a vehicle was observed leaving the parking lot which failed to stop for a marked stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was showing signs of alcohol consumption and admitted to drinking the night before. An approved screening device demand was read and understood. Two breath samples were provided and both returned with “fail” readings. The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment. Driver walked home.

• Aug. 20, 1:41 p.m., 11700-block Ridgecrest Dr.: Complainant called Delta police to report fraudulent transactions between herself and an unknown male with an African American accent who she met through online gaming. She sent a total of $35,000 via PayPal and used her TD Visa for the transaction. TD have reimbursed her approximately $27,000 thus far and $8,000 in unauthorized transactions were still pending with TD. Police informed her to deactivate her accounts, block unknown users and delete gaming accounts.

• Aug. 20, 1:54 p.m., 700-block Belgrave Way: Report received of a break-and-enter to a business. Four hundred feet of green, red and black multi-strand copper wire had been stolen off welders that were located inside of a locked gate.

• Aug. 21, 4:27 p.m., 11900-block 88th Ave.: While parked in a parking lot, complainant observed a male roll out from under his vehicle and appear to drop something prior to getting into a vehicle and fleeing. He believed the part belonged to his vehicle as it was shaking and sounded odd. Police suspect the catalytic converter was stolen.

• Aug. 22, 11:53 a.m., 7200-block York Cres.: Complainant reported a bitcoin/immigration fraud. She was called by a male with a South Asian accent who stated she did not complete an immigration form and demanded $3,000 in bitcoin or be arrested. Complainant provided the bitcoin as well as her banking information. After providing the funds, her friend advised her to call the police. Police confirmed the transaction as fraudulent and explained to complainant that no government agency would demand money and threaten arrest. Police were unable to trace the transactions due to use of bitcoin and online measures.

• Aug. 22, 3:34 p.m., 8500-block Delnova Dr.: Complainant reported his vehicle had been broken into overnight and was most likely left unlocked as there was no forced entry. Fishing gear and change were stolen, with an approximately value of $150.

• Aug. 22, 7:22 p.m., 600-block Annance Crt.: Report of two commercial trailers stolen from a company parking lot. The owner of the business discovered the theft while taking inventory of the parked trailers. Each trailer has estimated value of $30,000-$40,000.

• Aug. 22, 8:15 p.m., 8700-block Delwood Dr.: Complainant reported that her vehicle had been vandalized while parked in front of her friend’s residence. Police attended and were told that approximately 17 wires were cut in her engine bay (estimated damage was $2,000) while parked for about 30 minutes. She was certain she locked the doors, there was no other damage and nothing was stolen.

• Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: A loss prevention officer made a late report of a theft from a business. A male entered the store and concealed kitchen appliances in a bag, then exited without offering the $380 payment owed. The LPO confronted the male, who denied the theft and returned all items.

