North Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 16

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Aug. 16, 2:05 a.m., 7600-block 120th St.: Police observed a truck driving north on 120th Street. Police paced the vehicle for a short distance, and then conducted a traffic stop. Police approached the passenger side of the car and spoke to the lone occupant. Police noted signs of impairment, and administered the alcohol screening device. The driver blew a “fail” resulting in a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded.

• Aug. 16, 9:32 a.m., 11700-block 81st Ave.: Complainant called police to report an unknown person had entered two vehicles parked in their driveway. The complainant stated the first vehicle’s door was left unlocked; the person opened that door and stole a purse. Various credit cards, identification cards were taken. The complainant advised the banks and Equifax of the theft. The second vehicle was accessed via a window that was left down; nothing of value taken.

• Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m., location withheld: Complainant called police to report that she had been defrauded through a Google Play gift card scam. The complainant advised that she had received an email from her “boss” asking for $600 in gift cards. The complainant purchased the cards, and upon realizing her error contacted police to report the incident for information only. Upon closer inspection, the complainant observed that the email was actually from a similar but different email address than her boss. The complainant had already reported the incident to Google and the anti-fraud center.

• Aug. 20, 11:58 p.m., 72nd Avenue and 116th Street: Complainant contacted police stating that for the last two hours cars were honking and people were yelling loudly. Police explained the noise was due to the Vancouver Canucks hockey game, which had caused a celebration at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 116th Street. The complainant was pleased with the police response. (Go Canucks Go!)

