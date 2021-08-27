North Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 16

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Aug. 17, 4:16 p.m., 1000-block Cliveden Ave.: Complainant reported seeing a male with baby goats on leashes and was concerned for their well-being. Police contacted animal control, who advised they had located the male and the goats and observed that there was no immediate threats to the goats.

• Aug. 19, 10:50 a.m., 10800-block 72nd Ave.: Police were conducting stationary speed enforcement when a vehicle was observed passing other vehicles at a rate of speed more than double the posted legal limit. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, who was unable to produce a driver’s licence, was issued a ticket for excessive speed and had their vehicle towed.

• Aug. 19, 9:51 p.m., 10400-block Dunlop Rd.: Police conducted a traffic stop for a sobriety check. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol, and police read the approved screening device demand. The driver provided two breath samples, both resulting in a “warn.” The driver was given a three-day immediate roadside prohibition, and the complainant was thanked for calling police.

• Aug. 20, 11:07 p.m., 7000-block 117A St.: Police were advised of a noise complaint and, upon attendance, heard loud music from the residence. The owner of the residence met with police and was compliant with turning the music down, advising they were hosting a wedding.

• Aug. 22, 10:15 p.m., 8000 120th St.: Police observed a vehicle parked illegally at a nearby liquor store. A traffic stop was initiated to check for sobriety, and while speaking to police, the driver advised that he was drunk. Police read the approved screening device demand and the driver provided two “fail” breath samples. The driver was subsequently issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment.

