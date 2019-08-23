North Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 11

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance. The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Aug. 11, 11:23 a.m., 6800-block 121A St.: Police stopped a driver after he was observed failing to indicate a right turn and crossing into the left-hand lane immediately. A distinct odour of liquor was detected on his breath and an approved screening device suspicion demand was read out. Two breath samples read “fail” and driver was served an immediate roadside prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment. A family member attended and drove him home.

• Aug. 11, 2:20 p.m., 11100-block Patricia Dr.: Complainant reported mischief done to her vehicle while it was parked in front of her residence overnight. The driver’s side window had been cracked but was still intact. Total damage $300.

• Aug. 12, 8:18 a.m., 11600-block 82nd Ave.: Complainant reported his vehicle was broken into overnight while parked in front of his residence. Police attended and observed pry marks from above the window, with estimated damage of $300. A 24-pack of beer, clothing and a yellow/black coloured multi-meter were stolen. Approximate value of items is $400.

• Aug. 12, 7:56 p.m., 11600-block 89th Ave.: Theft of a work vehicle was reported to Delta police. Vehicle was parked on the street with a half tank of fuel and nothing of value inside. Vehicle is worth approximately $8,000.

• Aug. 13, 9:11 a.m., 8900-block 120th St.: A Delta police officer observed a driver fail to signal a left-hand turn. While speaking with the driver, a strong distinct odour of liquor was emanating from his breath. The driver failed to comply with the subsequent approved screening device demand after being given numerous opportunities. He was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

• Aug. 13, 11:16 a.m., 7100-block 120th St.: A loss prevention officer called Delta police to advise a shoplifter was in custody. A male walked out of the store with six pairs of headphones with total value of $126.79. All product was recovered.

• Aug. 13, 12:56 p.m., 6700-block Kent Cres.: Complainant called to report his vehicle had been broken into overnight while parked in his driveway and his baseball equipment had been stolen. Police attended and observed the rear passenger window was smashed out. The equipment in total had an approximate value of $760.

• Aug. 13, 8:15 p.m., 11400-block 84th Ave.: Delta Parks & Recreation reported that sometime overnight, unknown persons had vandalized the adventure playground beside the North Delta Recreation Centre, resulting in significant damage to park structures and costing an approximately $400 in man hours to repair. Repairs were completed prior to contacting police.