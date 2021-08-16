North Delta crime beat, week of Aug. 1

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• Aug. 2, 12:42 a.m., 119th Street: Complainant reported loud music and singing from a nearby residence. Police attended and observed several empty alcohol bottles in the drive way and inside the residence. Police spoke with a man who indicated he was a tenant and that he had new students just move in with him. The male stated that they would turn off the music and go to sleep for the evening.

• Aug. 3, 9:43 a.m., 7900-block 118th St.: Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle with two different plates parked on the side of the road. Police searched the licence plates and found one to have been reported stolen out of Vancouver. The vehicle was towed and police phoned the owner of the vehicle to advise that his vehicle was recovered and held.

• Aug. 3, 1:09 p.m., 8700-block River Rd.: Complainant reported that 15 container trucks were lining up in the centre median lane and that the trucks were blocking access to driveways and creating a hazard. Police attended and moved the trucks along. Police discussed the matter with several trucking yard employees who were attempting to direct traffic due to the backlog.

• Aug. 3, 5:57 p.m., 11000-block 88th Ave.: Complainant reported that a female was removing tags from clothing and wearing them around the store. Police attended, advised the female to remove the store’s clothing then leave the store immediately. The female was argumentative but then complied with police. Police advised the female that she is now banned from the store.

• Aug. 5, 4:04 p.m., 10000-block Nordel Court: Complainant reported that he came across a male whose motorized scooter had broken down and he was unable to move. The scooter driver advised police that he needed a ride home for himself and his scooter, and that he was feeling dehydrated. He declined an ambulance. The male was supplied with water and police took him and his scooter home.

• Aug. 6, 1:33 a.m., 7000-block 117th St.: Complainant reported hearing loud voices coming from a nearby park. Police attended the area and located two males who had been in the park with three other associates but were leaving. The males were advised to keep their volume down in the future.

• Aug. 8, 3:46 a.m., 8000-block 116th St.: Complainant reported an insecure vehicle parked on the street by a nearby residence. Police attended and observed the driver-side door of the vehicle left wide open. The vehicle had not been rummaged through or damaged. Police contacted the registered owner who advised that she worked a night shift and possibly forgot to shut the door.

• Aug. 8, 6:43 a.m., location withheld: Complainant reported a resident had a campfire burning in the backyard. The complainant said she heard wood being chopped and was concerned of the possible fire hazard. Police attended and located a male in the backyard of the residence with three tiki torches lit. The male stated that he was doing yard work and proceeded to put out the small torches when informed about the fire bans in place.

