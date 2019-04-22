North Delta crime beat, week of April 7

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• April 7, 6:31 p.m., 7100-block 120th St.: Complainant called police to report an erratic driver weaving within lanes of traffic, providing the licence plate and vehicle description. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival. Police made contact with the registered owner and explained the consequences if the driving behaviour were to continue.

• April 10, 12:35 a.m., 11700-block 73A Ave.: The City of Delta had just finished collecting all the items homeowners had left on their property for pickup. One homeowner reported a large amount of junk that did not belong to her, including lawn furniture and cushions. Police have not been able to identify the suspected dumpers.

• April 10, 8:51 a.m., 8400-block Karr Pl.: Police were called to a report of an attempted theft of vehicle. The complainant advised that his truck was broken into sometime overnight while parked outside his residence. One of the truck’s windows was smashed and entry was gained with an intention to start the vehicle. No items were stolen.

• April 10, 4:36 p.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: Complainants reported a loud house party. Police attended and could clearly hear the lyrics of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” when they pulled up. Police spoke to the homeowners who advised they were enjoying an afternoon with friends but agreed to lower the music.

• April 11, 11:44 a.m., 8200-block 110th St.: Complainant reported a theft of her mountain bike from the back of her residence. Approximate value of the bike is $200. A friendly reminder for all bike owners to take photographs of their bike(s) and document the serial numbers, or attend their community police office and register the bike for free with Garage 529.

• April 12, 11:41 a.m., 7100-block 120th St.: Complainant reported two fraudulent transactions on his Visa card. The transactions occurred at an ATM, with an approximate loss of $300. The card has since been cancelled.

• April 12, 3:15 a.m., 10800-block Nordel Way: Police were conducting a roadblock in the area and conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking one alcoholic beverage. Consequently, the driver was asked to provide a breath sample and failed. The driver was served various tickets and the vehicle was impounded.

• April 13, 1:02 p.m., 10500-block Nordel Way: Police noticed a vehicle was swerving in and out of lanes and increasing speed. The driver was travelling at 105 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone. A traffic stop was initiated. The driver was served a violation ticket for excessive speed and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. The driver then departed the scene in a taxi.

• April 13, 10:35 p.m., 700-block Eaton Way: Police were conducting proactive patrols on Annacis Island when an officer heard an engine roaring in the distance. A sports car was located nearby, driving erratically in the parking lot. A friend was filming while the driver was performing various stunts including doing several donuts and filling the parking lot with smoke. The driver was charged with driving without due care and attention and causing unnecessary noise. As the driver had no driver’s licence, the vehicle was impounded.

