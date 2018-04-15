North Delta crime beat: week of April 3

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• April 3, 7:00 a.m., 7300-block 120th St.: Complainant reported they left their jacket and keys in an unlocked locker while they went for a workout. When they returned to the locker they found both items had been stolen. Complainant has changed the locks on both their residence and vehicle to prevent any further theft.

• April 3, 1:01 p.m., 1300-block Derwent Way: A business reported that a trailer had been stolen from an open compound sometime overnight. Information regarding the trailer was added to the police computer database.

• April 3, 11:55 p.m., 7100-block Brewster Dr. West: Complainant received a call from Canadian Revenue Agency advising they owed $1,000 in taxes and that they were to pay in iTunes gift cards. The complainant purchased ten $100 gift cards and provided the numbers on the back of the cards to the male caller. The male has since called back demanding more funds but the caller refused. An attempt to trace the fraudulent caller was unsuccessful.

• April 4, 5:09 p.m., 11900-block McKee Dr.: Complainant reported someone was attempting to obtain credit cards in their name. The complainant discovered that mail from their old address was being redirected to an address in Toronto and that the old address was being used on the applications. Equifax informed the complainant that three applications for credit cards had been made fraudulently. All cards and applications have been cancelled. The mail redirection was cancelled with Canada Post.

• April 6, 5:34 a.m., 11200-block 88th Ave.: Complainant reported that sometime overnight the window of their vehicle parked in front of their residence had been smashed. A roommate of the complainant indicated that a person had come to the front door of the residence demanding money. Both complainants were not aware of any person to whom they owe money. Damages were approximately $500.

• April 6, 12:32 p.m., 11300-block 84th Ave.: Complainant attended police headquarters to report they had received a cheque and letter in the mail from a business which they believed to be fraudulent. The complainant indicated they had signed up with the business to become a secret shopper. The cheque was for $3,860 and was from a client of the business. Police confirmed multiple fraudulent cheques had been cashed from the same source.

• April 6, 6:37 p.m., 11900-block 95A Ave.: Complainant reported they had left their vehicle for servicing at the auto shop and when they returned they found both the front and rear licence plates had been stolen. Information regarding the licence plates was added to the police computer database.

• April 7, 7:00 a.m., 11200-block 80th Ave.: Complainant had their cell phone stolen from work and reported this to police. Subsequently, the complainant found a suspect had gained access to their bank account by using passwords stored on the cell phone. E-transfers were utilized to transfer $6,000 from the complainant’s bank account. The police investigation is ongoing.

• April 8, 4:36 p.m., 11100-block of 83A Ave.: Complainant reported the theft of their bicycle from the front door area of their residence. The bike is described as black and blue with white pin striping, 24-speed with Maxxis big tires, valued at $1,500. The bicycle was added to the police computer database.

