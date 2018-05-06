North Delta crime beat: week of April 25

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• April 25, 1:22 p.m., 11000-block Kittson Pky.: A vehicle was stopped for excessive speeding in a residential area by police conducting “on foot” laser enforcement. The driver was charged with excessive speeding (97 km/h in a 50 km/h zone) and their vehicle was impounded.

• April 26, 11:30 a.m., 11800-block 82nd Ave.: Complainant reported the theft of their vehicle while it was parked at a townhouse complex sometime overnight. Complainant became aware of the theft after receiving a call from Surrey RCMP regarding the whereabouts of her vehicle after it had failed to stop for police. Complainant had her purse containing keys to the vehicle and identification had been stolen on April 18. Complainant had changed the locks at their residence but not for their vehicle. Their vehicle was recovered on April 26 in Surrey and police have two suspects in custody.

• April 26, 12:29 p.m., 8000-block 120th St.: Complainant reported the theft of a black Honda Civic from a parking lot next to their residence sometime between April 24 at 4 p.m. and April 25 at 9:30 p.m. Delta Police were advised the vehicle had been recovered by RCMP on April 25 at 5:34 a.m. after it was involved in a hit-and-run in Surrey. No suspect(s) were located. Complainant was provided an RCMP file number.

• April 26, 12:35 p.m., 1200-block Derwent Way: Complainant reported the theft of fuel from a company vehicle while parked in an empty gravel lot. Complainant had recently filled the tank and the fuel tank cap was left off, alerting them to the theft. Complainant had thought the tank had been emptied, but later advised that approximately $40 worth of fuel was taken.

• April 27, 12:02 p.m., 11100 84th Ave.: A local business reported a young unknown male concealed a package of gum and a chocolate bar and left the store without paying for the items. Patrols in the area did not find the male suspect.

• April 28, 3:25 a.m., 8700-block Stegavik Crt.: Complainant reported an unknown male had broken into their residence through the front window. Police attended and located a male suspect in the residence, who was then arrested. The male suspect appeared heavily under the influence of drugs and admitted to consuming crystal meth. The suspect was transported to hospital where he was cleared, then taken to jail. Estimated damage to the residence was $1,000.

• April 29, 7:13 p.m., 8100-block Nordel Way: A report was received of the theft of two trailers loaded with lumber from the weigh scales sometime between April 28 at 8 p.m. and April 29 at 6:30 p.m. The complainant’s truck was parked in front of the trailers. Police attended and the CVSE office observed video showing the trailers being stolen by a white tractor unit, which was also reported as stolen. The vehicle and empty trailers were located and towed.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter