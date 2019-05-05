North Delta crime beat, week of April 21

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• April 21, 2:06 a.m., Kittson Parkway/Kittson Parkway off-ramp: A Delta police officer was conducting stationery laser speed enforcement when he observed a lone vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. The speed registered at 136 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr zone. The driver was pulled over and ticketed for excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded.

• April 21, 5:58 p.m., 80th Avenue and 120A Street: A traffic stop was conducted after a complaint was received about a possible impaired driver. Suspicion was formed for an approved screening device demand, and first and second results read “fail.” Driver served and explained a notice of impoundment and a notice of driving prohibition, and the vehicle was towed.

• April 23, 5:50 a.m., 11900-block 74th Ave.: Complainant reported his $2,000 Kawasaki motorcycle stolen from the carport of his residence. Motorcycle has since been recovered.

• April 23, 8:58 a.m., 11800-block 80th Ave.: Report received of multiple mailboxes broken into overnight. Suspect used an instrument to pry open the mailboxes. No forced entry into the building. Minor damage to mailboxes, which was secured with keys.

• April 23, 2:54 p.m., 11800-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported his front and rear passenger side windows were smashed sometime overnight and a dash camera valued at $100 was stolen. Interestingly, an expensive baseball gear bag with gear inside was not taken.

• April 23, 4:31 p.m., 8700-block 120th St.: While at work, complainant reported her Samsung Galaxy cellphone and debit card were stolen from her wallet. Items were inside a staff locker area. No suspicious transactions on the card which has since been cancelled.

• April 23, 4:38 p.m., 6900-block 120th St.: Employee reported a woman concealed a bottle of Crown Royal whisky and a six pack of coolers in her backpack before fleeing the area on a bicycle. Police attended and conducted patrols with negative results.

• April 23, 6:28 p.m., 11800-block 80th Ave.: Complainant reported her vehicle was broken into overnight while parked in an underground parkade. Unknown suspect rummaged through the glove compartment. Paperwork was stolen along with a bottle of red wine from the back seat. Entry was gained by punching the driver’s side keyhole, causing approximately $300 in damage.

• April 24, 11:24 a.m., 1100-block Derwent Way: Report of a 53-foot refrigerated trailer stolen from a business’ yard. Trailer was empty when dropped off. Approximate value of the trailer is $60,000.

• April 24, 3:02 p.m., 800-block Belgrave Way: Employee reported an air compressor had been stolen from the company’s yard. The compressor was attached to a trailer and was last seen parked in the yard in November 2018. It was noticed missing in April 2019. Compressor had value of $4,500.

• April 24, 11:13 p.m., 9800-block 120th St.: A Delta police officer observed a vehicle parked in a no parking zone in front of a liquor establishment. The vehicle then sped well above the speed limit while travelling northbound on 120th Street. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer noticed a strong, distinct odor of liquor emanating from driver’s breath. The driver complied with the approved screening device demand and provided two breath samples, both resulting in a “fail.” Driver was served a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

• April 25, 8:36 a.m., 6200-block 104th St.: A Delta police officer observed a vehicle travelling northbound at a high rate of speed. Radar captured speed of 133 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone. Driver was charged with excessive speed and the vehicle was towed from scene and held for a seven-day impound as per the Motor Vehicle Act.

• April 26, 4:54 p.m., 7400-block 113th St.: Complainant contacted police to report his vehicle had been broken into overnight while parked in his driveway. Entry was gained into the unlocked vehicle via the passenger and driver side front doors. A black older model iPhone, Vivo cell phone, air compressor and loose change were stolen for a total value of approx $450. No damage to vehicle as owner stated that he forgot to lock it.

• April 27, 11:17 a.m., 7400-block Barrymore Dr.: Delta police received a report of a theft from vehicle. Complainant reported that an unknown person(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and stole two pairs of sunglasses and a bottle of perfume. Approximate value of the theft was $700.

• April 27, 2:20 p.m., 11800-block Cowley Dr. North: Complainant called police to report his brother’s Ford F150 truck stolen sometime overnight while parked on the street. Truck was locked but there were keys for the truck inside the cab. Truck has since been recovered.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter