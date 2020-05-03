North Delta crime beat, week of April 20

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• April 20, 8:52 p.m., 11000-block Kittson Pkwy.: Late report of an off-road motorcycle riding in Watershed Park. Delta police spoke with the registered owner of the motorcycle who admitted to riding in the area. The driver was given a verbal warning.

• April 21, 8:42 a.m., 11000-block 90th Ave.: Complainant reported that the door of the community mailbox at his townhouse complex had been ripped off overnight. The door appeared to have been pried off and all the mail slots were empty. Unknown if any mail was taken. Canada Post was contacted and advised that they would send someone to repair the door.

• April 22, 3:38 p.m., 11700-block 88A Ave.: Complainant contacted police after conversing with a customer who attended the business and appeared to be ill. The complainant advised police that she asked the customer if he had travelled recently, to which the customer stated that they returned to Canada two or three days prior. The complainant was concerned that the customer was not abiding by the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine orders. Follow up with CBSA confirmed that the customer had not re-entered Canada in the past 14 days. A follow up with a family member revealed that the customer in question had returned on March 1, 2020. The complainant was updated that this was not a quarantine concern.

• April 22, 10:55 p.m., 11700-block 84th Ave.: Complainant reported that there was an intoxicated male on the street near his residence. Upon arrival, police observed that the man was intoxicated and unable to walk home due to his age. The man was driven home by the officer, who noted that the man was friendly and co-operative with police.

• April 23, 12:35 p.m., 11600-block 95th Ave.: Complainant reported to police that she had found her vehicle with the front driver side door ajar and the contents of her glovebox strewn inside the vehicle. No theft occurred, but the complainant located a wine bottle in the backseat which she believed to be taken from the recycling bin.

• April 23, 7:31 a.m., 11400-block 87A Ave.: Police received a report of mischief to a vehicle that is believed to have occurred overnight. The complainant advised police that he found the passenger side door of his vehicle ajar, with minor scratches on the interior of the door panel. No theft occurred from the vehicle, suspect likely was deterred by the vehicle alarm.

• April 24, 12:39 p.m., 6400-block Westview Dr.: Police patrols were requested in the 6400-block of Westview Drive for heavy truck traffic. Police remained on scene for some time, however no heavy trucks were observed in the area.

• April 24, 1:48 p.m., 7000-black 108th St.: While conducting area patrols, police came across a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the driveway of a home, with two people attempting to put the fire out using a garden house. Police evacuated the residence and shut down traffic until Delta Fire arrived on scene and put the fire out. The resident advised police that they had recently begun repairs on the vehicle in preparation of selling it. At approximately 11 a.m., he had started the vehicle to let run for 30 minutes, when the neighbour saw smoke pouring from the vehicle.

• April 24, 7:52 p.m., 9000-black 116th St.: Police were called to a local park where the complainant reported 10 to 15 people playing cricket. The complainant believed that the park was closed. Police attended, observed that the park was still open, the group were gone on arrival, and those who were in the park were observed following social distancing measures.

• April 25, 2:38 p.m., 7000-block 112th St.: Police observed a vehicle driving on a portion of the grass behind local school. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver advised that he had been “hanging out” and thought he could get out on the north side of the building. He ended up on the grass, and admitted to driving around a locked gate to gain access. The driver was warned about his actions and issued a violation ticket for failing to display his “N” contrary to section 30.10(4) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

