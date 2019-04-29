North Delta crime beat, week of April 14

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls police responded to in the previous week:

• April 14, 1:09 p.m., 11800-block Alderwood Cres.: Report of two suspicious males walking around in the neighbourhood offering to clean windows and/or rain gutters. Police located the males who did not possess a business licence and were therefore advised to cease their activity and leave the area. Police remained on scene until the males boarded a bus and left.

• April 14, 1:13 p.m., 11100-block 90th Ave.: Complainant reported his shed was broken into sometime overnight. $5,000 in various power tools and equipment were taken.

• April 14, 5:36 p.m., 8100-block 120th St.: Security reported a shoplifter stole $11 worth of nail polish. Subject of complaint was unable to give a reason for her actions. No charges but she was banned from establishment for six months.

• April 15, 7:31 a.m., 7100-block Progress Way: Complainant reported a theft from two of his vehicles that were parked on his business property. $4,000 in batteries and exhaust components from trucks and fork lifts were taken.

• April 15, 2:07 p.m., 7100-block Brewster Dr. West: Complainant returned home to discover his black Trek 7.4 Hybrid road bike had been stolen from his backyard. Value is approximately $1,200.

• April 15, 4:01 p.m., 8000-block 113B St.: Complainant reported six unauthorized transactions totalling $1,284 were made on her prepaid MasterCard issued from payday lender. These transactions were made in France and complainant stated she does not use the card for online shopping, had not travelled to France and had a sophisticated password. Lender was able to recover $366. As the fraud occurred internationally, investigative avenues were limited.

• April 15, 7:40 p.m., 11100-block 84th Ave.: Police observed a male in a parking lot drive into the curb and exit the lot without signalling. A traffic stop was conducted to check for sobriety and the driver advised he had consumed one beer at home. Driver blew a “warn” both times. An immediate roadside prohibition was issued, his driver’s licence was seized and his vehicle was picked up by family.

• April 16, 12:42 p.m., 7300-block Progress Pl.: Complainant reported that he received a notification through the mail that a Home Depot credit card had been opened in his name and without his knowledge. He contacted the financial institution and had the account closed and also contacted Equifax and TransUnion to report this. No charges had been incurred on the account.

• April 18, 8:04 a.m., 9000-block River Rd.: A business owner reported the theft of a white Freightliner semi-truck from an open business parking lot. Owner has all keys, there was no broken glass on the ground, no money was owing and truck had no contents of high value.

• April 19, 8:03 a.m., 8600-block 112th St.: Sometime overnight, complainant’s unlocked vehicle was broken into. Bank papers were stolen and police advised that she contact her bank to protect herself from any potential banking information leak. She was also advised to contact Equifax and TransUnion.

• April 19, 7:23 p.m., 11800-block 88th Ave.: Citizen called in a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle in question, conducted a traffic stop and detected a distinct odour of liquor on the driver’s breath. The driver was asked to blow into the approved screening device, resulting in a “fail.” His second breath sample also resulted in a “fail.” Driver was served an immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was towed.

• April 19, 8:11 p.m., 11300-block 86th Ave.: Complainant reported that an unknown male had just stolen her bike from her yard. Police attended and were shown a photo of the suspect riding the bike away. The officer recognized the suspect and attended his residence, recovering the bike which was returned to the grateful owner.

• April 20, 9:50 a.m., 6500-block 120th St.: Police noted a vehicle whose plate indicated the driver with a previous three-day “warn” result on an immediate roadside prohibition. A traffic stop was conducted to check for sobriety. The driver denied having consumed any alcohol and said his last drink was last night. An approved screening device demand was read, resulting in a “warn.” An immediate roadside prohibition was issued and the vehicle was towed.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter