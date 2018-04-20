North Delta crime beat: week of April 10

The purpose of the crime beat is to educate and inform the public about some of the property crime trends occurring in North Delta and other files of interest. It is submitted weekly by the Delta Police Department. If you see anything occurring that you believe to be suspicious, call 911 for in progress crimes and emergencies or 604-946-4411 for other assistance.

The following are some of the calls Delta Police responded to in the previous week:

• April 10, 1:00 a.m., 11600-block 64A Ave.: Complainant reported a suspect rummaging through two vehicles and then leaving the area on a bicycle. Police attended and located the suspect, who attempted to flee from the officers. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody for possession of stolen property. The suspect was also found to have an outstanding warrant and was transported to cells and held for a bail hearing.

• April 10, 12:58 p.m., 11700-block 88th Ave.: A theft of three propane tanks from a fenced yard was reported. The chain securing the tanks to the fence had been cut. No suspects or witnesses were found.

• April 10, 6:36 p.m., 9300-block 116th St.: Complainant reported their vehicle parked on the street had been broken into and rummaged through. Entry to the vehicle was gained by smashing the rear passenger side window. Items stolen include a $40 lunch bag and a $150 pair of brown work boots.

• April 12, 9:30 a.m., 9100-block River Rd.: A business reported a theft sometime overnight from a vehicle left in the parking lot. The driver’s side door lock had been pried in order to gain access to the vehicle. Items stolen include a soccer ball, two booster seats, two DVD players, cables and a case of water. The rear view mirror of the vehicle was damaged and the hood was left up.

• April 13, 10:03 a.m., 9500-block 118th St.: Complainant reported the theft of a trailer sometime overnight. An attempt to contact the possible suspect was not successful.

• April 13, 12:42 p.m., 9200-block 117A St.: Complainant reported a person had attempted to steal the licence plates from their neighbour’s vehicle. The suspect fled from the scene in a vehicle with Alberta licence plates. Police attended and found the suspect had switched the plates on the neighbour’s vehicle with stolen plates. Police returned the stolen plates to the rightful owner.

• April 13, 9:46 p.m., 1200-block Derwent Way: Complainant reported observing two suspects stealing diesel fuel from a dump truck in the parking lot. A pickup truck had backed up to the dump truck and the suspects were putting fuel from the dump truck into a tank in the cab of the pickup. When the complainant approached the suspects they fled the scene in their truck.

• April 14, 10:50 a.m., 8800-block Delvista Dr.: Complainant reported that sometime overnight the spark plugs in the motor of their boat and the motor of a log slicer machine had been damaged. Both the boat and the machine were located in the driveway and damage was estimated at $65.

• April 14, 11:13 a.m., 8700-block Byron Rd.: Complainant indicated they had locked the garage door before going to bed and when the checked in the morning the door was open and a bicycle and miscellaneous tools were missing. Entry to the garage was gained by using the garage door opener from a vehicle parked in the driveway.

• April 15, 2:30 a.m., 9000-block 119A St.: Complainant contacted police asking for assistance with crank phone calls to their number. Police were unable to trace the number and no suspect was located.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter