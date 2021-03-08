North Delta COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open ‘in the coming weeks’

Fraser Health will be opening a COVID-19 immunization clinic in North Delta “in the coming weeks” to complement the one in Ladner, as the next phase of the vaccination rollout gets underway.

As of Monday (March 8), seniors 90 and older, Indigenous (First Nations, Métis, Inuit) individuals 65 and older, and Indigenous Elders in the Fraser Health region can now book vaccination appointments for dates starting March 15.

In a press release issued Sunday (March 7), the health authority said it will be opening 22 clinics in 20 communities — five of them drive-thrus — with mobile outreach teams to vaccinate those who cannot leave their homes.

To book, Fraser Health seniors, or someone acting on their behalf, can call 1-855-755-2455 between 7 a.m and 7 p.m., seven days a week, or visit fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking.

To start, vaccinations in Delta will be delivered at the COVID-19 testing centre next door to Delta City Hall (4470 Clarence Taylor Crescent).

READ MORE: 22 COVID vaccine clinics to be opened for seniors 90+, Indigenous seniors 65+ in Fraser Health (March 7, 2021)

SEE ALSO: B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in (March 8, 2021)

However, Fraser Health says a second location in North Delta will open “in the coming weeks.”

It was welcome news for Mayor George Harvie, who on March 1 sent a letter to Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee urging the health authority to reconsider opening a clinic in North Delta and committing city staff and resources to make it happen “in whatever means possible.”

In a release Monday afternoon (March 8), Harvie said he was “pleased and grateful” that Fraser Health had listened to the city’s request.

“It is absolutely essential that all Deltans, no matter where they live, have as easy access to vaccine clinics as possible,” Harvie said. “I have asked our staff to do everything possible to ensure whatever city facilities Fraser Health needs for vaccine clinics are available at a moment’s notice. When it’s your turn, I highly encourage everyone in the city to get the vaccine that is offered so we can move swiftly into our new post-pandemic world together.”

About 14,500 people in the region are eligible to be vaccinated in this phase of the rollout, and Fraser Health said it has plans to vaccinate up to 9,000 people per day starting Monday (March 15),

The health authority will ramp up capacity to 23,000 people per day by Phase 3 in April.

Four vaccination clinics will also open in Surrey March 15: one in North Surrey (10025 King George Blvd.), one at the Surrey 66 COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre (14577 66th Ave.), one at the South Surrey COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre (South Surrey Park and Ride lot, 3800 King George Blvd.), and one at the Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre (A101 – 10095 Whalley Blvd.). Another in Cloverdale will also open “in the coming weeks.”

For a list of clinic locations, visit fraserhealth.ca/vaccineclinic.

— with files from Katya Slepian

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday (March 9, 2021)

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Delta Reporter