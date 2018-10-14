North Cowichan turns down Crofton housing project

A proposal for a 15-unit housing development at 1378 Adelaide St. in Crofton has been nixed by the Municipality of North Cowichan.

The developer, Sundance Properties Ltd., had asked for a zoning change to allow the development, which would have consisted of smaller single-family homes on lots averaging 442 square metres, on the long and thin one-hectare property.

The developer also was willing to commit to donating $500 per lot to affordable housing initiatives in North Cowichan, and construct some parkland and trail connections on the site.

RELATED STORY: 230-UNIT HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FOR CROFTON GETS GREEN LIGHT

But many neighbours of the proposal spoke against it at a public hearing on Oct. 3, and many council members also expressed reservations about it.

One neighbour, named Brenda, said she didn’t receive any notification about the project, and was concerned about how fast it was progressing through North Cowichan’s rezoning application system.

“The property was just sold in August and this proposal was being considered by North Cowichan within four weeks after that,” she said.

“We have a lot of concerns with this; including parking, water drainage, and the dust and noise from construction.”

Another neighbour, named Tony, said the density of the housing in the proposal is incompatible with the rural lifestyle of the area.

Another neighbour, Marilyn, said she would prefer a development that is not so “destructive” to the site.

“I believe this project is wrong, both technically and morally, for that location,” she said. “I’d be heartbroken if it proceeded.”

Coun. Kate Marsh said this is the first time that she has seen a proposal for so many homes not reviewed by the municipality’s community planning advisory committee before coming to council.

CAO Ted Swabey replied that no further CPAC meetings are planned before the municipal elections on Oct. 20, so staff decided to move forward without the committee’s review.

Coun. Maeve Maguire said she also has concerns around the speed the proposal was going through the system.

“With the upcoming election, I understand staff’s reasoning, but a change like this to the community can’t happen this quickly,” she said.

Coun. Rob Douglas said he appreciates the effort to build a high-density housing project at the site, and the developer’s offer to contribute to affordable housing, but he also has concerns with how fast the proposal is moving forward.

RELATED STORY: MORE UNITS ADDED TO TWO NORTH COWICHAN AFFORDABLE HOUSING PROJECTS

“I feel this is being rushed,” he said.

“I know there will soon be an election, but there is a process here and I think more time is needed to deal with the concerns with this project.”

Coun. Joyce Behnsen said the proposal is another example of densification that doesn’t fit the area where it’s proposed, and it should go back to the drawing board.

“A better planned project there makes more sense,” she said. “This proposal needs to be redrawn and redesigned.”

Coun. Al Siebring said he’d rather see the proposal go back to be reviewed by CPAC rather than be denied outright.

“We should give the developer the opportunity to amend the proposal,” he said.

Coun. Tom Walker said he was hearing a lot of electioneering around the council table.

“The development has enough merit, and it should be up to the next council and staff to find solutions,” he said.

Mayor Jon Lefebure said his recommendation was to turn down the project and give clear direction to the developer that the proposal doesn’t fit what council considers to be an appropriate development for that site.

“Maybe the developer would consider buying more property to be part of this project,” he said.

The project was denied, with Siebring and Behnsen opposed.

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter