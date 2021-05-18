North Cowichan to host webinar and online survey as OCP update continues

North Cowichan will host a webinar on May 20 as part of the ongoing review and update of its official community plan. (File photo)

North Cowichan will host a webinar on May 20 to share information and answer questions as the municipality enters the next phase in the review and update of its official community plan.

The municipality will also be holding an online survey to gather information on the community’s priorities for the municipality as part of OCP process. This

The next phase in the OCP update is to develop a land-use plan with policies that will guide growth management and land-use decisions in North Cowichan for the next 20 years.

Three growth scenarios have been developed to provide distinct options for how the municipality may grow in the future.

A press release from North Cowichan said these scenarios are not “final”, but seek to outline different strategies around the growth management issue.

The final product may well be a blend of these various options.

To that end, input from residents on these options and the various perspectives on future growth will be gauged by way of an online survey that will be used to prepare a land use plan and growth management policies for the updated OCP.

The OCP project started in 2019 and has engaged the community at various steps of the multi-phase project.

This round of engagement builds on the draft OCP vision and goals that were established from community input gathered last fall.

To help residents participate to the fullest extent, the webinar will be hosted on May 20, 2021, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A recording of the webinar will be available on the municipality’s website for those unable to attend.

“The conversation around future growth is a critical step in the development of a new Official Community Plan,” said Mayor Al Siebring.

“We are essentially asking the question — how do you envision North Cowichan growing over the next 20 years? The outcomes from this engagement will help build land-use policies in the OCP, which is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape the future of our community at the local level, and we want as much public input as possible to get it right.”

Residents are encouraged to participate in the May 20 webinar, and should reserve their spot in advance by visiting www.northcowichan.ca/OCP.

The online survey, open to all residents, will be available soon.

Stay up-to-date, and learn more, including background info and project details, at www.northcowichan.ca/OCP.

Cowichan Valley Citizen