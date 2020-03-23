North Cowichan, school playgrounds shut down to avoid spread of COVID-19

North Cowichan and local school district close playgrounds until further notice

Public playgrounds across North Cowichan and the Cowichan Valley School District have been closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Municipality of North Cowichan decided to provide essential services only on March 18 and shut down its municipal hall and most of its regular services, including its recreation centres, as the global pandemic intensifies.

Playgrounds were added to the list as out-of-bounds for the public by North Cowichan on March 20.

“Parks and trails remain open to the public, but playgrounds and park washroom facilities are closed, effective 4:30 p.m. on March 20,” according to a press release.

“North Cowichan community services staff continue to maintain parks at a reduced level, prioritizing matters based on risk to public health and safety. Inquiries may be directed to CommunityServices@northcowichan.ca.”

As well, in coordination with municipal and regional partners, the local school district has also decided to close all school playgrounds effective immediately.

The district said in a press release that it is actively working to reduce the exposure and transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

“Signage will be posted at prominent locations at every school within the district, and staff are asking parents, students, and community members to respect the temporary closure,” the release said.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation at this time as we prioritize everyone’s health and safety.”

