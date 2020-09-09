North Cowichan program to encourage energy conservation in new builds

Builders can expect a rebate of up to $1,250

The Municipality of North Cowichan is launching an incentive program on Oct. 1 to encourage voluntary compliance with the BC Energy Step Code.

Council has amended the Building Bylaw to require all new construction in North Cowichan to comply with Step 2 of the BC Energy Step Code as of May 1, 2021.

Until then, all new builds in North Cowichan that voluntarily meet or exceed Step 2 of the BC Energy Step Code will be eligible to apply for an incentive.

Approximately $30,000 from the municipality’s Climate Action Reserve Fund has been allocated to provide rebates on a first-come-first-served basis until funds are exhausted.

Once Step 2 becomes mandatory, only builds that voluntarily meet or exceeded Step 3 of the BC Energy Step Code may be eligible to apply for an incentive.

Early participation in the Step Code program is expected to have a positive effect on the energy efficiency of North Cowichan’s building stock by encouraging a higher energy efficiency standard in advance of mandatory requirements.

This will help reduce North Cowichan’s overall carbon footprint and support its climate action goals.

Builders who register for the program can receive a rebate of up to $1,250 by ensuring new builds comply with the BC Energy Step Code.

“I am excited to see this program roll out and support council’s update of the Climate Action and Energy Plan,” said mayor Al Siebring.

“This is a tangible way we can address GHG reductions, encourage higher efficiency in all new builds in our community, and is a good way to invest money from the Climate Action Reserve Fund back into the community.”

For more information, or to apply for the incentive program, visit www.northcowichan.ca/stepcode.

Cowichan Valley Citizen