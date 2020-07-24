North Cowichan partners with province in new rebate program

The Municipality of North Cowichan has partnered with the province to offer a retro-fit rebate program. (File photo)

The Municipality of North Cowichan has partnered with the province to offer a retrofit rebate program, which started on July 1, to increase the energy efficiency of residential homes. The rebate program will provide incentives to North Cowichan residents, beyond the CleanBC “Better Homes” Program.

In response to the province’s call for municipalities to provide additional top-up incentives to increase uptake in their jurisdiction, North Cowichan is providing $30,000 for the program from the Climate Action Reserve Fund.

The province will administer both North Cowichan’s new top-up rebate program, and the provincial rebate program.

Funds will be available on a first-come-first-served basis until they are exhausted.

Rebates will be available for fuel switch heat pumps, EnerGuide home evaluations, electric service upgrades, heat pump water heaters, and window and door upgrades.

While the CleanBC rebates are available to all residents of the province, North Cowichan residents can access both the municipality’s new retrofit top-up rebate program and the provincial program.

For full details on the CleanBC Better Homes program, and to search for incentives applicable to your home, visit www.betterhomesbc.ca.

For more information on North Cowichan’s top-up rebate program, visit www.northcowichan.ca/betterhomes.

“This retrofit incentive program is an excellent way to utilize the Climate Action Reserve Fund,” said North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring.

“It gets money back out into the community, will help to stimulate the economy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide our residents with an opportunity to lower their energy bills.”

Siebring said this program supports North Cowichan’s council strategic plan by both strengthening environmental policy in land use planning, and implementing a key recommendation of the Climate Action and Energy Plan.

Cowichan Valley Citizen