North Cowichan looks to rename Indian Road

North Cowichan's council is looking to change the name of Indian Road, located near Quamichan Lake. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

North Cowichan thinks Indian Road, located close to Quamichan Lake, should be renamed.

In a letter to council asking that speed bumps be placed on the road, resident Makiko Johnston added that “this is a highly inappropriate name for a street if we seek to travel the path towards reconciliation.”

“I am doubtful that Rowing Canada would like their home address to be on ‘Indian Road’,” Johnston said.

“Practically speaking, when I tell visitors my address or when my visitors enter my address in Google maps, they often end up on the other Indian Road as well. This can create more challenges as many visitors will be anticipated with the increased traffic due to Rowing Canada.”

There is another Indian Road in the Duncan area that branches off from Allenby Road. It is not within North Cowichan’s jurisdiction.

While discussing traffic calming measures on Indian Road (Quamichan area) at its meeting on Oct. 7, council acknowledged that the road should be renamed and directed staff to refer potentially renaming the road to the First Nations Relations Advisory Committee for further consideration, consultation, and action.

In February, North Cowichan decided to reach out to the Penelakut Nation in efforts to find a new name for a portion of Humbird Street, located close to Echo Heights Park in Chemainus, in recognition of the culturally significant features of that area.