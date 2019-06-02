North Cowichan holds inaugural citizen-satisfaction survey

For the first time, North Cowichan is seeking feedback from citizens on their satisfaction with municipal programs and services through a telephone survey to a random selection of residents.

The survey began on May 29 and will take place over the following two weeks.

North Cowichan has commissioned NRG Research Group to conduct the statistically valid telephone survey that will gather data from 400 North Cowichan citizens who are over the age of 19.

“Engaging the community is a key priority in council’s strategic plan,” said Mayor Al Siebring.

“A randomly selected survey that provides statistically valid results is a great way for us to get a clear snapshot of the thoughts and feelings of North Cowichan’s 30,000 residents which will help us focus our priorities and assess how we deliver our services.”

Residents who do not receive a phone call but who are interested in participating in the survey can complete the online version (available between June 5 and June 19), located at www.nrgsurveys.com/NorthCowichan.