North Cowichan grass fire being investigated by police

Paramedics were called to treat a man in his 60s for smoke inhalation.

A grass fire in the area of Lemo and Joe Roads in North Cowichan on Monday prompted a response from the municipality’s South End Hall along with mutual aid from the Duncan Fire Hall.

The initial call came in just after 1 p.m. At that time the fire was roughly 20 feet by 20 feet and according to dispatchers, “climbing the hill quite quickly.”

Fire crews knocked the flames down fast.

Around 1:30 p.m. the firefighters put in a request for RCMP to investigate.

“Investigation is still in its infancy in regards to the fire… with more witnesses needing to be spoken to,” confirmed Insp. Chris Bear, officer in charge of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

“At this time, we believe this fire to be an isolated event and not linked to any other occurrence.”

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

