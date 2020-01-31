Firefighters battled flames in an outbuilding on a Cowichan Lake Road property on Friday night. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

North Cowichan firefighters battle flames Friday night

South End hall summoned to fire in outbuilding on Cowichan Lake Road

Firefighters from North Cowichan’s South End hall responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a Cowichan Lake Road property on Friday night.

The call came in around 10 p.m., summoning emergency responders to a home at near the intersection of Cowichan Lake Road and Menzies Road. The flames were extinguished before 10:30 p.m.

The building, which was reported to be a shed or a barn, was fully engulfed when firefighters reached the scene. Several fire trucks responded, along with BC Ambulance Services.

More information when it becomes available.

