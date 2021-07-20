North Cowichan fire crews race to Hall Road house fire

Multiple callers alerted authorities to a Tuesday night structure fire on Hall Road just southwest of North Cowichan’s municipal headquarters.

South End and Maple Bay firefighters were called out around 10:15 p.m. Paramedics, Fortis, Hydro, and RCMP were also notified.

Upon arriving at the scene firefighters requested help and Crofton and Chemainus halls were called out.

One witness said there are “lost of little explosions” and that the structure is “basically gone”.

Firefighters confirmed there were multiple propane tanks in the area.

A neighbour noted a trailer, multiple vehicles, and “about four houses” were on the property, at 6980 Hall Rd., which sits are the corner of Hall and Sprott Road. She believes the fire started in the trailer.

The neighbour, one of several who called 9-1-1, also said the residents are seniors and one of them was trying to extinguish the flames with a garden hose before it became too much to handle.

