North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for driver after man hit in crosswalk

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for help from the public to identify the driver of a vehicle after a hit and run in Duncan on Oct. 22, 2020. (File photo)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a man in a crosswalk last Thursday, then left the scene.

The hit and run is reported to have taken place on Thursday, Oct. 22, at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Government Street and Cliffs Road in Duncan.

The man who was hit reported that, despite making eye contact with the driver of the vehicle, the driver did not stop after striking him in the marked pedestrian crosswalk. The man suffered non-life-threating injuries.

The vehicle is described as a later model dark blue GMC pick-up truck, with no canopy in the back bed. The driver is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 30-35 years old, with dirty brown hair. The vehicle was last seen on Boundary Road, departing the scene of the collision.

If you recognize this driver, vehicle, or have information about this incident, you are asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan non-emergency line at 250-748-5522. To report what you know anonymously, please call Cowichan Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).

