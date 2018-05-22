North Cowichan celebrates public art for Local Government Awareness Week

North Cowichan is showcasing a piece of public art in Crofton in honour of Local Government Awareness Week in B.C.

Mayor Jon Lefebure congratulates photographer Kathleen Storteboom. (Submitted Photo)

During Local Government Awareness Week in 2016, Kathleen Storteboom of Crofton won the “Why I Love North Cowichan” photo contest, with her photograph of the Crofton pier, taken early in the morning and capturing the sunrise.

As part of the recent Crofton revitalization project, Ms. Storteboom’s photograph has been displayed as public art, beautifying a new utility kiosk on Joan Avenue.

“The activities we take part in for Local Government Awareness Week help the community to learn more about the many programs and services that local governments provide,” said Jon Lefebure, Mayor of North Cowichan. “The photo contest two years ago was a fun and engaging activity, and we’re proud to have Kathleen’s photo as public art in Crofton for everyone to enjoy.”

To further celebrate and recognize the week, North Cowichan has partnered again with the region’s other local governments to generate awareness and provide information about the roles and responsibilities of local government.

Activities in the community include a booth at the Saturday, May 26 Duncan Farmers Market, and a trivia contest on 89.7 JuiceFM.

