North Cowichan answers municipal forestry questions online

Growing community interest has resulted in many technical questions being asked about the harvesting taking place this year in North Cowichan’s municipal forest reserve.

In response, the municipality has created a Frequently Asked Questions document that will continually be updated as more questions are asked by community members and answered by staff.

Last month, council decided to limit harvesting activities in 2019 to salvaging some of the trees that blew down or were heavily damaged during the December windstorm, and the completion of existing contracts that have carried over from last year.

“We have exchanged a lot of detailed information with a handful of individuals, and we want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to have their questions answered,” said Mayor Al Siebring.

“We also want to ensure that these questions and answers are readily available to the community, so that all residents know exactly what the plans are for this year.”

Community members who have questions about technical aspects of harvesting activities in 2019 can send those questions to info@northcowichan.ca and the FAQ document will be updated weekly to answer your questions.

If you wish to express opinions or requests about the future management of the MFR beyond 2019, you can send an email to council@northcowichan.ca.