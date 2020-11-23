North Cowichan and CVRD implementing new COVID rules

North Cowichan strengthens some COVID-19 safety protocols, and introduces new ones, as the pandemic enters ts second phase. (File photo)

In response to the latest public health orders announced on Nov. 19, the Municipality of North Cowichan and the Cowichan Valley Regional District are strengthening their existing COVID-19 safety protocols and implementing new ones.

In North Cowichan, these include restricting some recreational programs and services to better protect the community and staff.

Members of the public will now be required to wear a mask to enter all North Cowichan’s municipal facilities.

Disposable masks will be provided for members of the public who do not have their own, and services can be denied if a patron refuses to wear a mask.

Mask wearing is also now mandatory for members of public and staff while in all CVRD offices and facilities.

Residents are encouraged to conduct all business with the CVRD online or over the phone and avoid in-person visits to its offices if possible.

Mask requirements during physical activity in recreation centres are still being clarified by the CVRD.

All in-person CVRD meetings, including committee and commission meetings, will cease and be conducted virtually as required.

Business meetings for rental groups in the CVRD are still permitted in person, but are required to meet COVID-19 response requirements, including mask use and physical distancing.

In accordance with new restrictions from the provincial health officer, all employees who are able to work from home are being encouraged and accommodated to do so for the remainder of the calendar year.

“We continue to closely follow the recommendations of Dr. [Bonnie] Henry, and will be updating all the CVRD’s COVID-19 safety plans to reflect the most recent provincial health orders,” said Brian Carruthers, CAO of the CVRD.

“While we do not anticipate any disruptions to our core service delivery at this time, some of our more discretionary service offerings like recreation programs have been impacted and will be adjusting or curtailing service as required. We urge residents to check the CVRD website for information, or call our staff directly to inquire about any changes to our services.”

As for North Cowichan, select fitness classes at Fuller Lake Arena and the Cowichan Aquatic Centre have been suspended until further notice.

For information on which aquatic, fitness, and skating programs and services are available, and to pre-register, visit www.northcowichan.ca/recreation.

“We are certainly in the second wave of COVID-19 now, and in Dr. Henry’s words, this virus is proving difficult to beat,” said North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring.

“We are taking extra precautions at municipal hall to protect residents and staff. Safety has been paramount throughout this pandemic, and remains so. Despite the increased safety protocols, we are working to continue uninterrupted services as best we can. I want to thank the community for their patience. Now is the time to be kind, be calm, and be safe to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

In alignment with Henry’s orders, North Cowichan asks residents to continue to do business with the municipality remotely and to make appointments in advance, if in-person service is necessary.

North Cowichan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, follow direction from senior governments, respond to public health orders, evaluate its COVID-19 safety plan, and provide updates to residents as they are available.

For information on how to access municipal services, visit www.northcowichan.ca/COVID19, or call 250-746-3100.

Cowichan Valley Citizen