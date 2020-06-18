North Coast communities to receive piece of $14 million pie

North Coast to benefit from new recreation and job opportunities, Jennifer Rice MLA said

The North Coast will benefit from $540,000 in provincial grants for local recreation and economic development, Jennifer Rice North Coast MLA and Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness said, in a statement on June 18, 2020. (File photo)

Prince Rupert and North Coast communities will benefit from $540,000 in provincial grants for local recreation and economic development projects.

The funding is to assist local governments and First Nations to plan for the future development of communities by creating jobs and building more outdoor recreational infrastructure, Jennifer Rice New Democrat MLA for the North Coast said in a statement on June 18.

“Our government believes in investing in rural people and communities,” Rice said. “This funding will help make North Coast communities even better places to live, and help our local economies as they build back from the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ MORE: Multiculturalism grants advance anti-racism across B.C.

The media statement listed four local organizations that will benefit from the grants.

Community Futures Development Corporation of the Pacific Northwest will receive $99,000 for Redesign Rupert – Implementing Our 2030 Community Plan.

“This is a joint initiative of Community Futures and the City of Prince Rupert to bring together residents, community organizations, First Nations, and the private sector to create a vision for the future of Prince Rupert through revitalizing the downtown core, developing new waterfront access points, and addressing a community-wide human capital shortage.”

Gitga’at Development Corporation with Chief and Counsel will receive $10,000 for the Hartley Bay Harbourfront Development Plan which involves a 28-room hotel facility and a 52-seat restaurant. Also included is a farmers market style retail space on the harbour which will include four to six mini-longhouses.

The multi-use Hartley Bay Destination Trail Project which runs through the Great Bear Coastal Rainforest is the recipient of $380,000. The project will connect Hartley Bay to Malsey Bay, and includes a gathering area with tent pads and facilities.

READ MORE: Phone-line assistance available for Prince Rupert businesses

Lax Kw’alaams Business Development will be granted $49,512 for the first phase of the Laku Creek Trail Loop. The project is planned as an eight-trail network that will eventually link Lax Kw’aalaams to Laku Creek and the Metlakatla Coastal Trail.

The local investiture is part of nearly $14 million in grants for over 150 projects that will support economic development and recreational opportunities for rural communities throughout the province. Recipients were identified from applications received during the 2019 sixth intake of the Rural Dividend Program. Priority was given to economic development projects that had a focus and potential for job creation, the statement said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

Send K-J email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View