North Cariboo Seniors’ Council gathering housing information through surveys

One of the North Cariboo Seniors’ Council (NCSC)’s goals is to help seniors who need to transition from their current housing to something more appropriate in terms of location, mobility, size and cost.

The council is hoping the community can help with the information-gathering stage, as the NCSC, with support from the City of Quesnel, the Cariboo Regional District and Northern Health, recently launched two surveys about housing in the greater Quesnel area.

The NCSC is asking seniors and their families to fill out a housing demand survey and is asking landlords to fill out a housing supply survey. Both surveys are available online at caribooseniorscouncil.org, and they are both open until Oct. 5.

For more information, contact the NCSC at 250-991-0510 or info@caribooseniorscouncil.org or visit the NCSC’s office at the Spirit Centre on St. Laurent Avenue.

The mission of the NCSC is to “protect and enhance the safety, quality of life, livability, and sustainability of our senior citizen community,” and the council is made up of volunteers, collaborating with the entire community, to identify issues and help provide support to seniors.

