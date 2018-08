The CrAsian Food Truck blends together two worlds

Learn more about Kelowna’s delicious food truck culture this summer with our videographer Tobias Frederiksen.

This Saturday features The CrAsian Food Truck, North Amerian street food with an Asian twist. Find them at Kettle River Brewing, Okanagan College and Beachcomber Home Leisure.

