Normal water use can resume in Vernon

Greater Vernon Water customers may now resume outdoor water use following the completion of emergency repairs on a water main break.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has left in place a precautionary water quality advisory for customers who were without water during the repairs June 30, according to a statement issued Thursday, July 2.

As a result of the water shut off, water quality may be affected for a period of time as the water is turned back on. This may also affect other customers downstream of the main repair including the BX, east side of Swan Lake and areas in Coldstream.

The Regional District of North Okanagan advises residents run the tap until water runs cold and clear before consumption or use for laundry.

Customers on the North BX Pump Station were without water for 24-hours while crews worked quickly to complete the repairs. It took longer than expected due to the high water use in the system.

The water main break was located in an early point of the distribution system meaning most Greater Vernon Water (GVW) customers would be served by one source instead of the two normally relied on.

Large agricultural water services that were turned off during the repairs have since been turned back on and normal operations may resume.

