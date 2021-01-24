Nordics cancel Teck races, temporarily suspend youth lessons

Hopes by 100 Mile Nordics to resurrect their Teck Northern Cup races this year have been dashed.

Hopes by the 100 Mile Nordics to resurrect their Teck Northern Cup races this year have been dashed by COVID-19.

Nordics president Kristi Iverson said they decided to cancel the entry-level races at the 99 Mile cross-country trails following the decision by Dr. Bonnie Henry to extend the provincial health orders to Feb. 5. Race notices have to be out a month ahead of time, she said, so there wouldn’t be enough time to prepare for it.

Organizers had hoped holding the Teck North Cup #4 races, sanctioned by Nordiq Canada and Cross Country BC, would renew interest in cross-country racing, particularly among youth.

The 100 Mile area, which has top-notch racing trails, had been a favourite spot for racers before it fell off the circuit some time ago.

Meanwhile, the Nordics have also temporarily suspended the organization’s Skills Development Program for youth aged five to 18, which runs from November to March. The program is part of Cross Country BC’s mandate to develop the sport. Some 26 youth are signed up for the program. Iverson said they are considering opening up the program to half capacity but are taking it “day by day.”

She noted the 99 Mile trails are still pretty busy with skiers and snowshoers.

Adult lessons – with up to four adults per group – are also being offered, she said, and there’s been quite a bit of interest.

“It’s been really busy, and awesome conditions,” she said.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House Free Press