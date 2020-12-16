‘None of this gets in God’s way’: Vernon church

Places of worship stay closed while city councillor wants them to open during COVID-19 restrictions

You don’t need a church to deliver God’s message.

That’s the sentiment shared among local places of worship despite a Vernon politician’s calls to open church doors.

Coun. Scott Anderson wants to see places of worship open and operational during the pandemic, with proper social distancing procedures in place.

“I cannot, for the life of me, understand why places of worship have been arbitrarily excluded from essential service status. It irks me that my small junk removal company is supposedly an ‘essential service,’ while some people whose only lifeline to the outside is through the church have had that lifeline severed,” Anderson said.

Vernon Alliance Church interim lead pastor Dwayne Boyd says they are committed to doing what they can to protect the community amid the pandemic.

“Our desire is to be supportive during this time. As a church community we want to stand with our essential workers to protect the most vulnerable,” Boyd said.

“None of this gets in God’s way. Christmas, as it has always been, is still a celebration of Emmanuel.”

The Vernon Street Church continues to serve the most vulnerable, including the recent COVID edition of the annual Street Church Christmas.

“We want to thank all of you who have supported us over this past year. It is amazing to see how we have been able to feed and care for our people,” the Street Church said.

