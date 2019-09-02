Nominations open for Delta Chamber of Commerce awards

The deadline for nominations for the 2019 Hats Off to Excellence Awards is Friday, Sept. 20

Nominations are now open for the Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Hats Off to Excellence Awards.

The Hats Off to Excellence Awards are billed as “an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding businesses and individuals that help make Delta the amazing community it is,” according a press release.

Members of the public can nominate deserving community members or businesses for their achievements in one of 10 award categories:

• Business of the Year Award: Recognizes a business that demonstrates an exceptional level of leadership and is regarded as a leader in its industry. Demonstrates excellence in performance as evidenced by longevity, retention, financial growth and reputation, as well as a positive social conscience by utilizing its resources to improve its community through events and initiatives, support of local not-for-profits and/or reducing its environmental impact.

• Business Leader of the Year Award: Recognizes an individual with a proven track record of sustained success in his or her field who has had a significant impact on his or her business as evidenced by growth, innovation and an established reputation as a business leader. The individual has shown the ability to facilitate innovation that benefits the organization.

• Rising Star Business Award: Recognizes a business that has been operating for no more than two years or less than one year that has proven operational success and growth while maintaining a positive work environment and a strong community commitment.

• ​Citizen of the Year Award: Recognizes an individual who has shown extraordinary leadership, dedication to and service commitment within Delta. This person has made a positive and recognizable impact in Delta while serving as a source of inspiration, motivation and encouragement for others.

• Small/Medium/Large Business of the Year Award​: Recognizes businesses that demonstrate strong, continuous business growth while maintaining a positive work environment and a strong commitment to the community.

• Environmental Leadership Award: Recognizes a business that has demonstrated strong consideration of the environmental impact of its products, services or activities through its leadership in energy conservation and green business practices. This business is a role model in environmental sustainability best practices (recycling, composting, energy/water conservation, gardening etc.). This company helps to build environmental awareness within Delta.

• Excellence in Industry or Manufacturing Award (new for 2019): Recognizes a small-, medium- or large-sized business in the manufacturing and industrial sector. These businesses are generally not well known as the majority do not distribute products directly to consumers. In addition, a lot of these businesses are carried out in closed factory spaces, with no visibility to the public or other businesses.

• Volunteer of the Year Award: Recognizes an individual of any age who has volunteered significant time to a Delta-based organization and has made a positive impact on Delta in 2018.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 20. Eligibility requirements, nomination forms and more can found at deltachamber.ca/categories-723596.html.

The 2019 Hats Off to Excellence Awards Gala, presented by Port of Vancouver, will take place at the Tsawwassen Springs Ballroom (5133 Springs Blvd.) on Friday, Nov. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. Early bird tickets cost $155 per person or $1,100 per table of eight for members ($195 and $1,400 for “future members”) and are on sale now to Oct. 4.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter