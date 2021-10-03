Nominations open for 2021 Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The Community Futures Volunteer Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Spirit of Revelstoke Awards.

The annual award celebrates outstanding volunteers in our community.

Forms can be found at communityfuturesrevelstoke.com/spirit-of-revelstoke and submitted via email to bburke@revelstokecf.com by Friday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Winners will be announced Nov. 24 as this year’s volunteer fair is once again cancelled due to current Public Health guidelines.

However, volunteer opportunities are listed at communityfuturesrevelstoke.com/volunteer-opportunities

