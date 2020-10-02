Nominations close for BC election

Nominations have closed for candidates running in the 2020 BC provincial election, with three candidates registering in time to contest Kootenay East.

The riding covers the entirety of the Elk Valley and the South Country, with the bulk of the population in the City of Cranbrook. The border of the riding cuts between Cranbrook and Kimberley, which sits within the riding of Columbia River-Revelstoke.

In Kootenay East, the BC Liberals have nominated their incumbent candidate, Tom Shypitka of Cranbrook who has represented the riding in Victoria since 2017.

The BC NDP has nominated former federal MP Wayne Stetski to challenge Shypitka for the position. Stetski was formerly the federal representative of Kootenay-Columbia which overlaps Kootenay East, and has served as mayor of Cranbrook.

Finally, the BC Greens have nominated Kerri Wall from Fernie. Wall works with Interior Health as part of the Healthy Communities Program.

Kootenay East has been held by the BC Liberals since 2001.

Three candidates running in Kootenay East means voters are getting a pick between the three parties represented in Victoria. The governing NDP has 41 seats in the legislature, while the BC Liberals have another 41, the BC Greens 2, and 2 seats are independent.

Nominations closed at 1 p.m. on Oct. 2. The election is to be held on Oct. 24.

