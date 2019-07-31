Nomination period set for fall elections

Civic byelection and federal election in offing for local voters

Not one vote, but two.

Sooke voters will head to the polls twice this fall to vote in a civic byelection and a federal election.

The first steps toward election season begins Aug. 13 when the nomination period opens for the civic byelection to replace former councillor Brenda Parkinson. Parkinson died in June.

Those hoping to run for the Sooke council position have until Aug. 23 to submit their nomination papers.

To be eligible to run in the election, candidates must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age, and a resident of B.C. for the last six months.

So far, three former councillors are considering running in the Sooke byelection: Rick Armour, Jeff Stewart and Herb Haldane.

Sooke election day is Sept. 28.

With the federal election slated for Oct. 21, the coming weeks offer political parties a chance to road test themes and messages with voters, hone tour logistics, get election teams in place and staff up war rooms before the campaign begins earnestly after Labour Day.

The four major parties have nominated candidates in the Esquimalt-Sooke-Saanich riding. The candidates include incumbent Randall Garrison (NDP), David Merner (Green), Jamie Hammond (Liberal), and Randall Pewarchuk (Conservative).

But if you don’t particularly care for the four major parties, eight other parties would be happy to take your vote, including the Rhinoceros Party and the Animal Protection Party of Canada.

Nominations for the federal race close Oct. 1.

