Nomination period for Victoria’s byelection now open

The nomination period for prospective candidates in Victoria’s byelection are now open.
Prospective candidates have until Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. to get their nominations in.
Victoria residents vote to elect one city councillor on Dec. 12.
To obtain a Candidate Nomination Form, contact the Legislative Services office at city hall by calling 250-361-0571 or email elections@victoria.ca, as the building remains closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Completed forms can be filed during the nomination period by making an in-person appointment or via email.
Only eligible candidates who have filed their papers by the close of nomination will be included on the ballot.
Candidates will be declared no later than Nov. 16 and a candidate profile guide will be available on the city’s website by Nov. 17.
A byelection was planned for earlier this year to replace Laurel Collins who stepped down from council after being elected a Member of Parliament in October 2019.
For more information visit victoria.ca/election.
