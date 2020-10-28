Nomination period for Victoria’s byelection now open

Prospective candidates have until Nov. 6 to get papers in

A byelection will be held in Victoria on Dec. 12. (Black Press Media file photo)

The nomination period for prospective candidates in Victoria’s byelection are now open.

Prospective candidates have until Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. to get their nominations in.

Victoria residents vote to elect one city councillor on Dec. 12.

To obtain a Candidate Nomination Form, contact the Legislative Services office at city hall by calling 250-361-0571 or email elections@victoria.ca, as the building remains closed to the public due to COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Victoria byelection will take place in December

Completed forms can be filed during the nomination period by making an in-person appointment or via email.

Only eligible candidates who have filed their papers by the close of nomination will be included on the ballot.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s byelection could be postponed until next year

Candidates will be declared no later than Nov. 16 and a candidate profile guide will be available on the city’s website by Nov. 17.

A byelection was planned for earlier this year to replace Laurel Collins who stepped down from council after being elected a Member of Parliament in October 2019.

For more information visit victoria.ca/election.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News