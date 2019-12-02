Nominate an exceptional citizen for Province’s highest honour

VICTORIA – Nominations are being accepted for the Order of British Columbia, the Province’s highest honour.

The award is extended to those British Columbians who have demonstrated outstanding achievement, excellence or distinction in a field of endeavour benefiting people in the province or elsewhere.

British Columbians are encouraged to nominate inspiring individuals who have left a lasting legacy in their respective fields. The Order of British Columbia is one way of rewarding and recognizing those British Columbians whose extraordinary contributions and achievements have benefited B.C. and beyond. Any citizen can participate by nominating persons whom they feel are worthy of this acknowledgement and honour.

“Outstanding contributions to our province and our quality of life should be recognized and honoured,” said Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant governor and head of the Order of British Columbia. “If you know someone who inspires you because of their leadership and extraordinary accomplishments, nominate them.”

Any resident of B.C. or former long-term resident who has demonstrated outstanding achievement, excellence or distinction in a field of endeavour province wide is eligible to be nominated. Fields of endeavour may include community leadership, business, labour, industry, art, sports, volunteer service, professions and other occupations.

Federal, provincial and municipal elected representatives are not eligible for appointment to the order while they remain in office. A person may not be appointed to the order posthumously.

Nominations will be reviewed by an independent advisory council, chaired by the chief justice of British Columbia. Nominations must be submitted to the Honours and Awards Secretariat by March 6, 2020.

“It’s important to celebrate the passion, dedication and contribution of B.C.’s exceptional citizens, like the amazing John Mann, who sadly passed away earlier this week,” said Premier John Horgan. “John was a person whose contributions to the arts and to charitable causes benefited not only the people of B.C. and Canada, but people around the world. He received the order in 2016. I encourage British Columbians to submit nominations of people they know who have gone above and beyond for the benefit of others.”

As well as the Order of B.C., people may nominate individuals for the Province’s other honour – the Medal of Good Citizenship. The medal recognizes citizens for their exceptional long-term service and contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward. The medal reflects their generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to community life. Nominations for the Medal of Good Citizenship are accepted year-round.

Learn More:

The Order of B.C.: http://www.orderofbc.gov.bc.ca

Medal of Good Citizenship: www.gov.bc.ca/medalofgoodcitizenship