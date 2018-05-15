Background noise is once again playing throughout the Nelson and District Community Complex. File photo

Noise returns to NDCC

The rec centre has scrapped a month-long plan to cut down background music

The sound of silence was too loud for people who use the Nelson and District Community Complex.

An initiative for parts of the NDCC to go noise free this month was scrapped after just three days following strong opposition to the plan.

“The message that we heard back from an extremely high volume of respondents was that the users wanted music back in the facility for a variety of reasons,” said NDCC manager Marty Benson.

A total of 112 respondents commented on the survey on May 1 and 2. Even though the noise-free zones were limited to fitness and common areas, 86 per cent said they wanted background music to return.

“It’s not uncommon for us to receive feedback from patrons,” said Benson. “We have a comment card and it’s used. What I would say is different this time around was the immediate volume that we received, which was significant, higher than anything we’ve seen in recent memory.”

tyler.harper@nelsonstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: 15-year-old boy struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge
Next story
UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

Just Posted

30 C at the lake, 7 feet of snow on the hill

 

Cops for Kids basketball event a slam dunk

  • 17 hours ago

 

Gas prices increase again in Kelowna

 

West Fine Art Show returns to the Cloverdale Rodeo

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read