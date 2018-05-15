Noise returns to NDCC

Background noise is once again playing throughout the Nelson and District Community Complex. File photo

The sound of silence was too loud for people who use the Nelson and District Community Complex.

An initiative for parts of the NDCC to go noise free this month was scrapped after just three days following strong opposition to the plan.

“The message that we heard back from an extremely high volume of respondents was that the users wanted music back in the facility for a variety of reasons,” said NDCC manager Marty Benson.

A total of 112 respondents commented on the survey on May 1 and 2. Even though the noise-free zones were limited to fitness and common areas, 86 per cent said they wanted background music to return.

“It’s not uncommon for us to receive feedback from patrons,” said Benson. “We have a comment card and it’s used. What I would say is different this time around was the immediate volume that we received, which was significant, higher than anything we’ve seen in recent memory.”

