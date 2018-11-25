Nobody should go hungry over Christmas

Christmas 2018 is fast approaching and the Kitimat Christmas Hamper Appeal is once again underway.

In 2017 the citizens of Kitimat, Kitamaat Village and a few Terrace businesses generously donated $39,000, enabling us to fill over 310 Christmas hampers and to continue assisting the less fortunate in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village throughout the year. Thank you to all those that donated numerous boxes of food, gifts and toys.

We also receive donations of food from various churches and local organizations throughout the year. A very successful food drive was held by the Latter Day Saints in September bringing in numerous boxes of non-perishable food.

The Christmas Hamper Appeal falls under the auspices of the Kitimat Food Bank Society. Our organization is run strictly by volunteers and the majority of the cash donations are used for the needy with a small portion going towards operating expenses. We are the only organization that distributes Christmas hampers in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village.

Christmas hampers include a voucher (for a turkey, ham or other) along with the trimmings for a Christmas dinner. School children, churches and other community groups donate a significant amount of the food. NEW toys are included for children 12 and under. We include gifts for all teens and appreciate receiving gift certificates for music downloads, swim/skating passes, phone cards, toiletries, restaurants or other gifts suitable for teens. Gift certificates from local merchants are a wonderful idea as this enables recipients to purchase something they would enjoy as well as supporting the local economy.

We do not give clothing as gifts, apart from mitts, gloves, toques etc. as sizing is a problem. We would appreciate receiving new unwrapped items as we have a Gift/Toy Committee who wrap and mark gifts; this makes it easier for us to know how many gifts we have for each age group.

This year hampers will be delivered on Saturday, December 15 beginning at 10 a.m. We would appreciate receiving donations of food and gifts by December 5 so they can be sorted, wrapped and packed prior to delivery. Hamper requests must be completed and dropped off at the Food Bank (through mail slot if Food Bank is closed) by Wednesday, December 5.

Phone requests are not accepted and late forms will go on a waiting list. Hamper request forms can be picked up at the Food Bank Tuesday and Thursday, Social Services Office, Food Share and Horizon House during their regular office hours.

Envision Financial Credit Union will once again be setting up a Christmas tree in their office and donations of cash, gifts and non-perishable food items may be dropped off there during regular business hours (Monday – Thursday 9.30 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.; Friday 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9.30 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

The Henning Christmas tree will be located at Kitimat Insurance Services, upper level of City Centre Mall, and they will accept donations of non-perishable food and gifts. As we are obligated to follow the Food Safe Rules for B.C. we are not allowed to accept home canned fruit, vegetables, fish, etc.

Cheques may also be dropped off at the Food Bank or mailed to Box 20, V8C 2G6. Receipts are issued for donations of $10 or more for income tax purposes. If you wish further information please call 632-6611, leave a message and someone will contact you.

Thank you all for your ongoing support – we could not continue to function without your generosity.

Sincerely, Luella Froess, Publicity Chair, for

Marjorie Phelps & Janet Scrivens, Co-chairs

Christmas Hamper Appeal