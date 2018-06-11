No#1 reigns supreme at Seafest Slo-Pitch Tournament

The annual Seafest tournament drew in eight teams to compete

The bats were alive on the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre ball fields June 8-10 as Prince Rupert hosted the annual Seafest Slo-Pitch tournament.

Eight teams — including teams from Smithers, Moricetown, Terrace and local Prince Rupert teams — took to the diamond to try and earn bragging rights for another year.

“It was a great weekend,” said Trevor Girbav, the tournament’s organizer. “Any time you can get a Seafest where it isn’t raining sideways is good so i’ll take it.”

Girbav said the combination of strong attendance and good weather conditions facilitated a high level of play throughout the tournament.

“It’s the most competition we’ve had in a Seafest tournament in 10 years,” he said.

Prince Rupert team, No#1, went undefeated through the tournament to make it to the finals where they faced the Prestige, a skilled and powerful team from Smithers.

Prestige was able to win the first game of the finals to force a second, sudden-death final game between the two teams.

The second game got off to a slightly controversial start as the Prestige has three runs out of a grand slam discounted because one of their second runner failed to cross the home plate line. This, combined with a strong first inning from No#1 gave the Prince Rupert side a 3-1 lead going into the second inning.

As the game progressed, Prestige fought back eventually closing to within one run at the top of the seventh inning, but No#1 was able to get the critical outs necessary to secure a 10-9 victory.

“I was a little worried in the seventh because the top of their order has so much pop and so much skill,” said Girbav. “But we were able to make it work.”

