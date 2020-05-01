No trespassing while Vernon herons build nests

Vernon-based photographer Carla Hunt caught two great blue herons hanging out on Cool Pond in the BX on camera in March 2020. (Carla Hunt Photography)

‘No trespassing’ signs are now in place around the annual nesting site of Great Blue Herons on the north end of 20th Street.

Vernon Heronry Protection Society’s Rita Bos said the signs were installed Thursday, April 30, along with an interpretive sign.

“To protect this blue listed species and ensure the public does not trespass on the property, the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee has supplied new ‘no trespassing’ signs,” she said.

While the herons are busy constructing their nests and young are hatching, it is critical the birds are not disturbed by dogs running on the property or unwanted guests.

Bos said she has seen more dogs in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic was called back in March.

“I’ve met a lot of nice people who come out and enjoy watching the birds while they’re eating their lunch,” Bos said, but it’s critical the signs are obeyed.

Bos said she believes some chicks have already hatched.

“Last year I was lucky enough to see one little white fuzzy top,” she said. “Normally you don’t get to see those, and then a few weeks pass and you see little punk rockers with their little feathers sticking straight up in the air.”

