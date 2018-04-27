No time like the present for curbside plastic and glass pickup: Loewen

Residents of single-family homes in Abbotsford are already required to separate their compostable food waste from their household trash. File photo

As Abbotsford prepares to get businesses and apartment and townhouse residents to start composting, maybe it’s time to start considering curbside pick-up of other materials that now have to be toted to a local depot.

That, at least, is the suggestion of Coun. Dave Loewen.

The city is currently working towards getting multi-family housing units and businesses to separate out compostable materials from their trash (Occupants of single-family homes must already do so). The process is taking place across the Fraser Valley Regional District and is now in the consultation phase. By next summer, the city hopes to have all waste-generating businesses and homes separating out their compostables.

The composting program follow changes to recycling rules that now prohibit curbside pick-up of film plastic and glass, which must now be taken to a depot.

That has led to some complaints from those unable to make the trip to a depot.

At Monday’s council meeting Loewen asked that if the city’s end goal is to eventually pick up materials that must now be taken independently to a depot, “why not cross that bridge now with these multi-family units, rather than later on?”

“I’d hate to see those batteries and plastic and glass to stay behind and be thrown into the garbage.”

Nathan Koning, the director of the city’s project management office, said it’s logistically impossible to collect some materials due to handling concerns. But he said the city will continue to look at collecting more materials curbside.