No swimming: Fraser Health has closed Hatzic Lake

Swimming is not allowed at Hatzic Lake until further notice. / File Photo

Swimming is not allowed at Hatzic Lake until further notice.

The Fraser Valley Regional District said, in a press release on its website, that it has received reports from residents at Hatzic Lake of sightings of algae blooms, discoloured water, and dead fish.

“Some residents have also reported symptoms of nausea, stomach cramps, itchy skin, and eye irritations after swimming and participating in other recreational water activities on the lake,” the press release states.

Hatzic Lake is located on the north side of the Fraser River, and shares a boundary with the District of Mission and the FVRD’s Electoral Area F.

Fraser Health, Ministry of Environment, and Department of Fisheries and Oceans have been contacted and are investigating.

Fraser Health has closed Hatzic Lake for swimming. Residents and visitors should avoid contact with water at Hatzic Lake until test results become available.