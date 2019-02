Just when you thought it was over...

Environment Canada has released a snowfall warning for Greater Victoria as of 5am today. 5-10 cm is expected to fall, turning to wet snow tonight, and rain overnight. Roads are mainly clear, and salted although there is some ice on the roads. Drive carefully.

Greater Victoria schools have announced that classes will be in session today.

